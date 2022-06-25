BitTube (TUBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $178.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. BitTube has a market cap of $519,242.11 and approximately $178.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 296.6% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00590748 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,048,680 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

