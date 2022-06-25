Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Critical Survey

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 3 3 0 2.50

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.06%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Angel Oak Mortgage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.71 $58.73 million $3.38 7.84 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 5.65 $21.11 million ($1.27) -10.80

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 8.90% 23.36% 5.64% Angel Oak Mortgage -41.11% 15.43% 3.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

