BMO Capital Markets Cuts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $70.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.88.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. Southern has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.