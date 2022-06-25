BMO Capital Markets Raises STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNVVF. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

SNVVF stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

