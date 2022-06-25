Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.10.

NYSE BAH opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

