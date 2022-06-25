Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$195.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$136.32 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 129.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.97.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.