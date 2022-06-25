Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

NYSE BNL opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 158.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.