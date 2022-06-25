Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $143.58

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $113.77 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.