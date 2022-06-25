Brokerages Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$3.52

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

