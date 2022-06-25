Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $49.03

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

