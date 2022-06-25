Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 2.2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 51.60 and last traded at 51.70. 151,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 179,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at 52.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is 86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

