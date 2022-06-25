Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 2.2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 51.60 and last traded at 51.70. 151,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 179,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at 52.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is 84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is 86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11.
About Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC)
