BTIG Research Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $290.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $380.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

