Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.74.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

