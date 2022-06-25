Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.23.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.