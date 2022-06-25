Caledonia Investments PLC Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,000. Fortis accounts for about 3.2% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC owned 0.09% of Fortis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 92.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 115.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 659,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

