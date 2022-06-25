Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,847. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Capri by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

