Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $355.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 780.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 247,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

