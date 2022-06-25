Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $355.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $32.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 780.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 247,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.