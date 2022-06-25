Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $686.86 million, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 466.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.