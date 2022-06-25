Castweet Market Cap Tops $49,343.65 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $49,343.65 and $651.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00292019 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars.

