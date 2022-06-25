CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
CECE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.