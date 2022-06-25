CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CECE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.