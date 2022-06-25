Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0191

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Celer Network has a market cap of $134.21 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,040,599,478 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

