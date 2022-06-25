Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBT stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.