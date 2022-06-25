Centaur Trading 56.7% Higher This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $659,282.98 and approximately $871.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

