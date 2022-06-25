Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.
CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
CDEV opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 5.22. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 62.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 703,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 118,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
