Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CDEV opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 5.22. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 62.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 703,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 118,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

