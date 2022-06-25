Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Centerspace stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.97%.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Centerspace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

