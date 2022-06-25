CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,873 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In related news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock worth $4,915,737 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

