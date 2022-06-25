CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,329.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,362.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,488.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

