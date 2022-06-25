CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

