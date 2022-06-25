CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

