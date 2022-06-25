CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $492,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $415.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $384.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

