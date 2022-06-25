CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,891 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

