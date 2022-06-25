CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 415.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $6,250,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $639.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $550.77 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.18.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

