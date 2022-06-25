Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRGE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.46. 12,177,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12. Charge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.