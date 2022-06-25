ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,727.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $651,739.27 and approximately $77,727.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.24 or 0.99932772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039713 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023385 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

