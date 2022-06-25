Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $188,205.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

