Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $188,205.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
