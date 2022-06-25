Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $3,899,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of American Express by 17.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

