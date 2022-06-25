Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 168,568 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 168,568 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 12.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Targa Resources worth $272,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

TRGP stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

