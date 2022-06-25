Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $617.27 million and $65.27 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,219.84 or 0.99997177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002804 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

