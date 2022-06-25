Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 302,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 317,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

