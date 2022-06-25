Citigroup Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $44.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of TOL opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

