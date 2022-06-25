Citigroup Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

IP opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in International Paper by 59.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 36.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

