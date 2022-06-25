Civilization Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.60 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $121,087.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

