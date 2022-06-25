Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.05 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

