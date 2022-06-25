Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $140.69.

Clorox stock opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

