Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.66

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.66 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.78). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 810,369 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.26) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 81 ($0.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.84. The stock has a market cap of £958.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.