Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $103.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.81 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

