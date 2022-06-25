Comparing Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education N/A N/A N/A Renovare Environmental -174.90% -805.20% -40.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.41 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -10.71 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.16 -$21.60 million ($0.36) -0.17

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovare Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bright Scholar Education and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. It operated 95 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 14 schools internationally with a total student capacity of approximately 56,000 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

