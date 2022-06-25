Comparing Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.47 $1.65 million N/A N/A First Capital $39.01 million 2.32 $11.42 million $3.29 8.18

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 4.24% 1.58% 0.27% First Capital 28.50% 10.07% 0.97%

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

