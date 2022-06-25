CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

