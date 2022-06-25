Content Neutrality Network Trading Up 398.4% Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 398.4% higher against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $669,247.84 and $3.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,430.90 or 1.00012239 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

